Joe Biden continued to be critical of Hillary Clinton in his latest appearance

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned hard for Hillary Clinton in the months leading up to the election, but since the Democratic nominee’s stunning loss, he has been rather critical of her.

On Friday, Biden appeared alongside failed Republican candidate Mitt Romney at a closed-door donor dinner in Utah and made a number of surprising statements.

Politico reports that the former vice president “told the group that he knew Clinton would lose key battleground states a month before Election Day, based on his assessment from having campaigned in those states.”





At another point in the dinner, Biden reportedly urged Romney to run for the Senate seat that is expected to become vacant in Utah if Senator Orrin Hatch decides not to run for reelection.

This is not the first time that the longtime senator-turned-vice president has criticized Clinton. Only last month, he was quoted as saying he “never thought [Hillary Clinton] was a great candidate.”

Biden has not ruled out a 2020 presidential run, but at 74, he’s already four years older than President Trump, and he seems to be settling in back home in Delaware. The Cape Gazette, a local paper on the Delaware beaches, reported that the former president has purchased a house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He has spent a considerable amount of time in the area, which is a popular spot for the Washington elite.

Clinton has reappeared in the spotlight after her devastating defeat and delivered commencement speeches and offered her criticism of President Trump’s actions.

She has not responded to the reports that Biden speculated that she wasn’t right for the Oval Office