Actor Billy Baldwin Says He Graduated With Suspected NY Serial Killer

Billy Baldwin said his mind is boggled after learning the name of the suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders.

Videos by Rare

That name belongs to Rex Heuermann, who was arrested in connection with the murder of four females in December 2010. All four bodies were found within a few days of each other. Each was wrapped in burlap and found within a one-tenth-of-a-mile radius from the others.

Heuermann reportedly is a married father of two.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

“Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann,” Baldwin, 60, tweeted. “Berner High School…Massapequa, New York…Class of 1981.”

Rex Heuermann. (Suffolk Police Department)

Baldwin is an actor and, of course, the younger brother of noted actor Alec Baldwin, 65. All four Baldwin boys — Billy, Alec, Stephen, 57, and Daniel, 62 — attended Berner High, which is now a middle school, before moving into careers in the entertainment industry.

Heuermann was still living in Massapequa at the time of his arrest. Massapequa is about a 20-minute drive from Gilgo Beach on Long Island.

Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann.



Berner High School

Massapequa, New York

Class of 1981



Married, two kids, architect.

“Average guy… quiet, family man.”

Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock.… pic.twitter.com/Tms0IWVazN — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 14, 2023

The first victim, Melissa Barthelemy was found along Ocean Parkway on Dec. 11, 2010. She was just 24-years old at the time. The remains of three other women — Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25 — were found in the days that followed.

Along with mention from Baldwin, the Berner High School Alumni Facebook group has been chatting up the arrest of Heuermann.

“He was in my home room,” wrote one user. “Dont remember him!!!”

“He used to leave me little love notes in my locker,” another wrote.

Berner High School yearbook photo of Rex Heuermann. (Facebook/Berner High School Alumni)