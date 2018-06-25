ABC network has announced a new spinoff series of the “Roseanne” reboot after the show was canceled last month due to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets.

“Roseanne was a commercial success for ABC during its run from 1988 to 1977. The reboot premiered on March 27th, surprising ABC executives with how well fans reacted to the show. The show set records by maintaining it’s position as Tuesday’s No. 1 show, just after it’s second week reaching 15.4 same-day viewers. Yet, after a few months of running, the show suffered a bump on the road, gaining worldwide attention.

On May 28th Barr tweeted about Valerie Jarrett, former adviser to President Barack Obama, stating, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” Barr later claimed her comment was a joke, issuing an apology the next day, but ABC frowned upon her initial decision to tweet the post in the first place.

Although, this isn’t the first time Barr has made headlines due to a “frowned upon comment”, her recent tweet gained heavy attention social media due to the meaning behind it. On May 29th, ABC President Channing Dungey responded with a statement released on Twitter stating, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decide to cancel her show.

On June 22nd, ABC announced the network will work on a new spin-off series that included most of the “Roseanne” cast starring Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Michael Fisman and Lecy Goranson. All are said to reprise their iconic roles in the series, named “The Conners”, which will air on Tuesday at 8 p.m starting this Fall. The slot was previously reversed for Season 2 of “Roseanne.”

The show will demonstrate how families can find common ground through conversation, laughter and love. ABC reassured through a statement that the spinoff “Will continue to portray contemporary issues that are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago.”

Network Executives did state Roseanne Barr, who served as executive producer and was listed as co-creator, will have no creative involvement or financial benefits in the series. In fact, a description of the series suggests Barr’s character, Roseanne Conner, passed away and the Conners are left to face the daily struggles of life without Roseanne.