In addition to his films and work, Bruce Willis has become a father to five daughters! He says he has had the chance to learn more about women than most men will get the chance to do. Here is his beautiful family!

Marriage to Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married in 1987. It was his first marriage and her second. They met each other at the movie premiere for Stakeout. They married in 1987 on an impromptu trip to Las Vegas. At their ceremony, inside the Golden Nugget, very few friends were present A month later, after returning to Los Angeles, they held a big ceremony for their friends and loved ones. Before they split in 2000, the couple had three daughters: Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout.

Marriage to Emma Heming Willis

After his divorce, Willis was single about a decade. He then married model and actress Emma Heming in 2009. She’s walked in runway shows including Ralph Lauren, Christian Dior, Victoria’s Secret, and has graced covers of Glamour, Elle, and W Magazine. She met Bruce in 2007 at their mutual trainer’s gym. They married two years later at their home in Turks and Caicos. They have two daughters.

Rumer Willis

The oldest of Willis’ kids is Rumer Willis, from his first marriage. At 31 years old, she was raised in Hailey, Idaho where her parents lived after they married. Her film debut was with her mom in Then and Now. She has continued to act with her parents appearing in Striptease with her mother, The Whole Nine Yards, and Hostage with her father. Most recently she has appeared in Empire, Pretty Little Liars and in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood as Joanna Pettet.

Scout Willis

Like her parents, Scout has taken to a career in entertainment. Her first appearances include Bandits alongside her father and The Scarlet Letter in the 90s. After attending Brown University and graduating, she spends her time writing and performing music around Los Angeles. In addition, the twenty-eight-year-old is adamant about social issues and speaks about them openly via her social media platform.

Tallulah Willis

Also raised in Idaho with her older sisters, the youngest of the Willis sisters is Tallulah, at twenty-six years old. She also appeared in “Bandits” with her father and sister. She has spoken openly about her struggles with alcohol and substance abuse. She revealed on Red Table Talk that she almost died from alcohol poisoning. It has also caused some familial rifts to form. She has since gotten treatment and recently celebrated severe years being sober. She is an advocate for mental health, eating disorders, and substance abuse. Recently, Tallulah released a clothing line called “Wyllis”.

Evelyn Penn Willis and Mabel Ray

Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn Willis are Bruce Willis and second wife Emma Heming’s children. Their first daughter, Mabel Ray was born in 2012. Two years later, her younger sister was born in Los Angeles. The girls are 8 years old and 6 years old respectively. The two have just started to attend school. We’re sure they will grow up with lots of exciting talents and pursue bit things like their parents, as well!