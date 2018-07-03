Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Baby No. 5 Is Settling in Just Fine

Last month, Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of the successful HGTV show, Fixer Upper, announced the birth of their baby boy, Crew! (Talk about a fun celebrity baby names!)

The Gaines crew are now a family of seven! Yes, you read that right, seven! Along with their newborn son, the family has Drake, 13, Duke, 10, Ella 11, and Emmie Kay, 8.

Before Joanna gave birth to Crew, it had been eight years since the couple last parented a newborn. The couple had teased their pregnancy in promos for the last season of Fixer Upper, officially announcing it on Instagram back in January. The photo showed Joanna’s baby bump, and her Husband Chips’ “dad bod” comparing it to her stomach.

Ever since, Joanna has been sharing adorable pictures of baby Crew, showing off the beautiful baby boy. Her post read,

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (but speedy) entrance into the world two and a Half weeks early which is fitting giving he was. Sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and [prayers. WE are so grateful.”

After the birth, the couple announced they were going back home to Waco, Texas, and have been sharing Instagram posts ever since. (Three cheers for social media!) Fans and other celebrities have been congratulating the family, following their journey.

Brace yourself, take a look at this little munchkin curled up with his mother. If that’s not cute, I don’t know what is! Cue in the cuddle bug!

The celebrity Mom gave a sneak peek of Crew’s nursery, choosing the Charlie Crane baby bouncer, made of beech wood and cotton. The designer clearly has great taste, captioning her instagram post: “It’s been a little over week and he’s settling I just fine!” Take a look at the adorable nursery for the baby boy. Crew is enjoying his time, swaddled up and cosy in what has to be the most elegant nursery of all time!

It’s safe to say the HGTV stars, have been getting busy with baby no. 5, but did you know they actually just celebrated her bakery’s two-year anniversary? Yes, although the couple just had a baby 5 seconds ago, Silos Baking Co. is also celebrating a birthday and they are both back to work. Take about workaholics, huh? So, can you bring back Fixer Upper please?

Congratulations to the Gaines crew!

