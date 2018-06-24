Menu
This Texas Farmer’s Story About What's Important Will Bring You to Tears
After a whirlwind year for HGTV’s favorite family in Waco, Texas, the Gaines family announced the birth of their fifth child, a boy, on Saturday, June 23. From the sounds of it, both Mom and baby are happy and healthy, while Dad and the rest of the kiddos are full of love for their new bundle.

Chip Gaines made the announcement on Twitter before news broke, writing, “And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief”

Their fifth child joins the roster of two boys and two girls: Drake, age 13; Ella Rose, age 11; Duke, age 9; and Emmie Kay, age 8. In a series of Instagram photos that follow, Joanna Gaines posted a sweet shot of the siblings outside the delivery room door waiting to hear their new brother.

Following Papa Chip’s announcement, Momma Jo posted to her Instagram and welcomed their new son into the world while revealing his name and honestly, y’all, it couldn’t be more fitting!

Crew Gaines joins the family, formerly of “Fixer Upper” fame, as a sweet surprise for the couple following one particularly steamy Johnny Swim concert in the autumn. The tiny little boy isn’t all the Gaines family has to celebrate, though.

The successful renovation of Waco’s Magnolia Table, formerly the Elite Cafe, has brought even more crowds into the Texas town and business at the Silos and Magnolia Baking Co. just keeps booming as tourists flock in to take in a bit of the rustic, mid-century modern magic that the family’s design style is known for.

It’s so wonderful to see Chip and Joanna Gaines welcome a new baby brother for the brood into the family, and these first photos on Instagram are already our favorite pics of baby Crew. We send our well wishes to the Gaines family and congratulations again, y’all, on making the Gaines party a party of 7, per their cheeky birth announcement!

