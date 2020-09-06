Menu
NCIS_ Where the Cast Members Are Now Read this Next

Where Is The Original Cast of 'NCIS' Now?
Advertisement
http://www.apimages.com/metadata/Index/62nd-Annual-Grammy-Awards-Arrivals/de999790dbc44fa4896e6f01748d5b17/3/0 (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The younger brother of Randy Quaid, Dennis Quaid is an actor known for both his dramatic and comedic roles. The Texas-born actor dropped out of the University of Houston to pursue a career in acting. His first roles were in I Never Promised You A Rose Garden, about a girl’s struggle for mental clarity and September 30, 1955, a film about a boy in a small town grieving James Dean’s death. He has seen much success for his films and earned Golden Globe and Emmy awards. These are our top 10 favorite Dennis Quaid movies.

10. The Parent Trap

Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid onscreen together? Yes, please. The late ’90s remake film stars Quaid as the father of twins who met at summer camp and realize they’re twins who were separated by their parents’ divorce. Then comes the scheme of trying to get them back together.

9. D.O.A.

In this thriller directed by Annabel Jankel, Quaid is a sleuthin’ college professor. He wakes up from a night he doesn’t fully recall and goes to the hospital for medical assistance. He’s informed that due to a poison, he will not live past the next 36 hours. He starts clocking down a list of potential suspects of who could have done the deed.

Advertisement

8. Postcards from the Edge

 Based on Carrie Fisher’s autobiography about her and her mother Debbie Reynolds’ troubled relationship, the film stars Meryl Streep in her first Oscar-nominated role. In the movie, Quaid is a film producer that saves her from an overdose by taking her to the ER.

7. The Big Easy

A Romantic thriller set in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was later adapted for the U.S.A. Network retelling the sorry of a police lieutenant who investigates a local mobsters murder. In a surprising turn of events, he is left investigating his own.

6. Soul Surfer

View this post on Instagram

“Nice driving 007” 🤙🏽

A post shared by Soul Surfer (@soulsurferfilm) on

The Bethany Hamilton story, based on her autobiography, Soul Surfer: A True Story of Faith, Family, and Fighting to Get Back on the Board, focuses on her life after a 2003 shark attack. Being left without her left arm at just 13 years old, she has to learn to re-orient her life. Quaid plays the young surfer’s father, Thomas Hamilton, in this moving film.

Advertisement

5. Enemy Mine

Wolfgang Peterson directed this 1985 dark science-fiction drama with a cult following is based on a novella, Enemy Mine. During an interstellar war between humans and human droid hybrids known as “Dracs,” the plot follows two members of each group, Dennis Quaid and a Drac pilot that crashland and eventually learn to work together to survive.

Advertisement

4. G.I. Joe

In G.I.Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the beloved GI Joe: A Real American Hero toy was brought to life in the live-action movie. Quaid stars as General Clayton M. Abernathy/Hawk, the field commander of the G.I.Joe team.

3. Great Balls of Fire

Dennis Quaid stars in the 1989 biopic about Jerry Lee Lewis… as Jerry Lee Lewis. From his rise as a rockabilly star to his alcoholism and his marriage and involvement to a younger cousin, the film catches it all. Including that famous declaration at his televangelist cousin Jimmy Swaggart’s (played by Alec Baldwin) church that, “If I’m going to hell, I’m going there playing the piano!”

Advertisement

2.  Far From Heaven

View this post on Instagram

"Вдали от рая", 2002. #вкиностаран под слоем пыли лет прошедших. ⠀ Тодд Хэйнс – как олицетворение идеальной атмосферы 50-х. Картинка, звук, актеры в образе – все со вкусом подобрано. При не столь богатом на резкие взлёты и падения сюжете, эмоции в фильме прочной нитью ведут вас к финалу. Тодд в очередной раз показывает медаль по обе стороны: богатые тоже плачут и идеальная семья может быть просто иллюзией. В то же время, ты можешь быть вполне преуспевающим, но цвет кожи решает за тебя больше. Ты можешь быть женатым, но это вообще ничего о тебе не говорит. Классовые, расовые и прочие сравнения переплетаются в жизненный сюжет. Осенние золотые пейзажи и прекрасно подобранная музыка как неотъемлемая визуальная и звуковая параллель сюжета. Нравится камерность всего происходящего: все диалоги с выправкой; кружок жен, которые как полиция нравов бдят за репутацией каждой и рубят с плеча за промахи в модели поведения; единый мир, но не для всех. Джулианна Мур уговорила Хэйнса сделать свою героиню блондинкой, о чем я жалела как давний ее фанат и понимала, как любитель кино. И как же ей удаются роли всех этих женщин, на чьи плечи взваливается просто непомерный эмоциональный груз. Одной мимикой и взглядом она вывозит всю драму, ну и как всегда элегантна. Обожаю! Куэйду тут досталась роль не входящая в его стандартный послужной список. Рэймонда сыграл неизвестный мне Деннис Хэйсберт, но о нем остались только приятные впечатления. Проскальзывали моменты, когда ты понимаешь, что тут слишком мягко (слабо) вышло (сцена с камнями), финал очень поспешно отснят и тд, однако такое перекрывают другие сцены. Но это все неудивительно – 2002-й же! Взять хоть 2014 и "Кэрол", где приблизительно тоже самое, но какой прогресс. Все та же идеальная картинка и саундтреки, шикарный каст и более чем завершенный сюжет без слабин. От и до. Те же 50-е, тот же Тодд Хэйнс. ⠀ Ложка хороша к обеду и в 2002-м эта картина входила в список лучших. Смотреть ли? Если вы фанатеете от Джулианны Мур – да. Если любите эстетику и 50-е – да. Если вам интересно взглянуть на сегрегацию, общественное порицание и прочие приблуды людей в те годы, при этом вы готовы не задирать планку до современных картин – смотреть.

Advertisement

A post shared by J Ú L I А T Λ R Λ N (@instaranj) on

Far From Heaven is the movie that won Quaid the Spirit Award, a Golden Globe nomination, New York Film Critics Circle, and a S.A.G. nomination. The story centers on a couple, played by Quaid and Julianne Moore, and the twist that is thrown into their marriage when the wife realizes she is gay. Based on Douglas Sirk 1950’s film, Far From Heaven explores gender roles, race, sexual orientation thought the lenses of early American culture.

1. The Day After Tomorrow

The science-fiction disaster film The Day After Tomorrow is almost synonymous with Dennis Quaids’ name. He starred in the movie alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Ian Holm, and Emmy Rossum. The movie was based on a book, The Coming Global Superstorm, and depicts the climate disaster causing a new ice age and extreme global cooling.

Watch: Surprising Movie Roles Tom Hanks Turned Down

Moriah Gill About the author:
New Writer at Rare. Stay tuned!
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like