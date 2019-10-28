In the last couple of decades, we have seen many vampire-related content go viral. From Twilight to its fanfic, Fifty Shades of Grey, which still seemed to have some of those dark themes in it, to TV shows such as Vampire Diaries. Let’s not forget about the huge successful band, Vampire Weekend.

There is one, however, that has been overlooked, and we need to talk about it. Enter “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler. It’s totally a love song for vampires. Coincidentally (or not) its first title was “Vampires in Love.” Which you can totally see why if you have ever seen the music video. If not, see here.

Yes, that’s a vampire school. The legend of the song goes that Bonnie Tyler saw ‘Meat Loaf’ perform ‘Bat Out of Hell’ and asked Meat Loaf’s producer to writer her a song. He wrote “Total Eclipse of the Heart” as a musical version of Nosferatu.

He stated that “If anyone listens to the lyrics, they’re really like vampire lines. It’s all about the darkness, the power of darkness and love’s place in the dark.” Still, don’t believe me? Here are a few lyrics that will definitely make you question the song. Tell me you’re picking up the vampire vibes!

Every now and then I get a little bit lonely

And you’re never coming ’round

(Turn around) every now and then I get a little bit tired

Of listening to the sound of my tears

(Turn around) every now and then I get a little bit nervous

That the best of all the years have gone by

(Turn around) every now and then I get a little bit terrified

And then I see the look in your eyes

(Turn around, bright eyes) every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, bright eyes) every now and then I fall apart and I need you now tonight

And I need you more than ever

And if you only hold me tight

We’ll be holding on forever

And we’ll only be making it right

‘Cause we’ll never be wrong

Together we can take it to the end of the line

Advertisement

Definitely vampiric, right?