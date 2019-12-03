I didn’t see the Mummy in theaters, I was too scared to even watch the full trailer. I’m not really a fan of “horror movies,” so I decided to just wait for the DVD instead. I will say this, I do recall everyone talking about it and saying they were gonna be The Mummy for Halloween. The price of toilet tissue must have skyrocketed for about three years surrounding the Hollywood movies’ release…and the sequels. Just like how you can’t see what’s under the wrapping of a mummy, lately, we haven’t seen Brendan Fraser. Whatever happened to the wildly famous star The Mummy? Well, just like what’s under the wrappings of an actual mummy, it’s not that pretty.

A Hollywood Star

Actor Brendan Fraser started off his career making big moves. His film debut, Dogfight was in 1991 and his leading role was the following year in Encino Man. The latter achieved moderate box office success and later became a cult classic film. The same year, he landed a role beside Chris O’Donnell and Matt Damon in the film School Ties. Airheads, a film about a young band followed soon after.

George of the Jungle was his first box office hit in 1997 and The Mummy role came just two years later, earning him some notoriety in Hollywood. The films after that, however, were not extremely successful. These included Blast from the Past in 1999, Bedazzled in 2000, and Monkeybone in 2001. In between these roles, he also guest-starred on popular television shows tv shows at the time.

King of the Hill, The Simpsons, and Scrubs were the most well known. The Mummy franchise was filmed multiple years apart but had a comeback which included two sequels: The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. He appeared in season 3 of The Affair as a prison guard. Canada also inducted him into Canada’s walk of fame. He starred in a Bollywood thriller film, “Line of Descent” as well as an FX production entitled Trust. Overall Fraser’s career as an actor was successful.

Sexual Assault Accusations

His personal life, some would say, is where things started to conflict. Brendan Fraser married movie star Afton Smith in 1993 but they divorced within five years. They did have children and Fraser was left paying child support of a slight annually $900,000 when they split. He petitioned to get the child support lowered.

In recent years, he has had multiple surgeries including a knee replacement due to injuries from performing various, rigorous stunts. He’s also had laminectomy and vocal cord surgery. Finally, in 2018 Fraser claimed sexual assault by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association president, Philip Berk. This accusation, in addition to the other events happening in his life, is suspected to have caused the squelching of his career. He has since relocated and taken up photography.