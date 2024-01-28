Live Coverage: Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers Fight For NFC Championship

The Detriot Lions travel to San Francisco today in order to take on Brock Purdy and the 49ers. The Lions won their game against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend in Detroit by a score of 31-23.

The 49ers won their game against the Green Bay Packers last week after earning a bye during the first week of the playoffs. The 49ers are favored by 7 points in this contest.

Who will advance to the Super Bowl in order to take on the Kansas City Chiefs?

49ers Win, Final Score, 34-31

TOUCHDOWN: Lions Score Touchdown To Cut 49ers Lead to Just 3 with 1 minute remaining

49ers Score Touchdown, Take 34-24 Lead With Just Minutes Remaining In NFC Cahmpionship Game

49ers Kick Field Goal, Make It 27-24

TIE GAME: Christian McCaffery Scores A Touchdown To Even Score, 24-24

Christian McCaffery takes the ball in from just 2-3 yards out for the tying touchdown. The 49ers have scored 17 unanswered points to make this a tie game. The Lions look like a different team out of the half. The momentum has completely changed.

San Francisco Secures Fumble From Gibbs, Takes Possession Back

Jahmyr Gibbs fumbled on the first play of the Lions drive. He gave the ball up, and the 49ers fell on top if it at the 24 yard line. The 49ers are now in full comeback mode.

Touchdown 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk, Score Is Now San Francisco 17 - Detroit 24

The 49ers scored on their second straight possession, bringing the game score to 24-17 Detroit. The touchdown was a pass from quarterback Brock Purdy to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk was the man that got the 49ers into the redzone with his circus catch just plays earlier. The score is 10-0, San Francisco, since the beginning of the Second half.

Brandon Aiyuk Down At The 2 Yard Line After Circus Catch

49ers Brandon Aiyuk caught a 51 yard pass over the middle that was initially touched by the defender, but bounced into the air, where Aiyuk caught it off the bounce. The 49ers now have the ball at the 3 yard line.

Lions Fail to Convert 4th Down, Handing Ball To Brock Purdy

The Lions failed to convert a 4th down play deep within their own territory on their drive, handing the ball back to the 49ers offense.

49ers Get Field Goal, Making Score 24-10

The San Francisco 49ers successfully made a field goal early in the third quarter to make the score of this game 24-10, with Detroit still leading by 14 points.

49er Driving Into Lions Territory

The 49ers are driving with their opening possession of the second half. Purdy has scrambled and found different receivers several times.

49ers Receive Second Half Kick

The 49ers will start the second half with the ball, down 24-7.

Rapper Eminem Seen Flipping Off 49ers Fans Before Halftime

Rapper Eminem, who is from Detroit, and a huge Lions fan, is at the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions games today in Santa Clara. A photo of Eminem at the game shows the rapper flipping off 49ers fans from his booth. The fans seem just as happy to see Eminem, as they flip him off back. See the pictures below...

Halftime Score: Detriot Lions 24 - San Franciso 49ers 7

Detroit Lions Make Field Goal, Extending Lead To 24-7

The Lions secured a field goal just before half, making the score of the game 24-7. The 49ers got the ball back with just 2 seconds left, and will head into the halftime down 24-7.

49ers Fans Start Brawling In The Stands After Lions Take 21-7 Lead

Jahmyr Gibbs Scores ANOTHER Touchdown, Lions Increase Lead To 21-7

Gibbs scored from just a few yards out, cutting across the field and making several 49ers miss. The Lions are dominating the 49ers defense, which has looked exceptional all season long.

Brock Purdy Throws An Interception, Further Hurting 49ers' Chances

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw an interception to a Lions linebacker, setting up the Lions in 49er territory. The Lions already have a 7 point lead.

49ers Stop Lions on 3rd Down

The 49ers hit Sam Laporta over the middle, causing an injury to Dre Greenlaw, and stopping the Lions short of the line to gain. The Lions will punt on 4th-and-6. The punt was fait caught at the 11 yard line.

Jared Goff SACKED by Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa gets his first sack of the game, bringing down Jared Godd on 2nd Down.

Lions Convert Crucial 3rd Down Conversion With St. Brown

The Detriot Lions converted a crucial long 3rd down in their own territory to continue their drive. They are now at the 50 yard line.

Christian McCaffery Scores A Touchdown, Lions 14 - 49ers 7

The 49ers have scored their first points of the game, as Christian McCaffery took the ball into the endzone from just several yards away. This is his 24th touchdown of the full season.

Lions STUNNING 49ers In NFC Championship Game, Take 14-0 Lead

The Detroit Lions just punched in a 2 year touchdown with David Montgomery. The extra point was good, and the Lions now lead the 49ers 14-0.

Lions Pick Up Crucial 3rd Down in 49ers Territory

The Lions picked up a crucial 3rd down conversion deep in 49ers territory. They are just outside the redzone now.

49ers Miss 48 Yard Field Goal Attempt

The 49ers missed a 48 yard field goal attempt, handing the ball back to the Lions, who already have a 7-0 lead in this game. the 49ers are off to a rough start.

Brock Purdy and 49ers Offense Driving Into Detroit Territory

Brock Purdy and the 49ers Offense are driving into the Lions territory

Lions Score Opening Drive Touchdown, Lead 49ers 7-0

The Detroit Lions received the opening kickoff from the San Francisco 49ers and took the ball all the way down the field in just four plays. Jamison Williams carried the ball 42 yards into the endzone to give Detroit the early lead.