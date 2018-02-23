About 45 miles northwest of downtown Chicago is a town of 13,603 people. It is home to a Bog Nature Preserve which is a National Natural Landmark. It has a small airport, a Main Street Library, and has a two-day summer rodeo every year to raise funds for the village.
The name of the town is also pronounced exactly like the fictional nation in the blockbuster movie Black Panther.
Wauconda, Illinois doesn’t receive a lot of attention. Although it is spelled differently than Wakanda, they two are pronounced the same.
Because of this, people have been calling the village administration department making references to the film.
“Someone called and asked how we pronounced the village name and when I told him, he began yelling, ‘Wakanda forever!’ which I am guessing is from the film,” Alise Homola, executive assistant to the village administrator and mayor, told the Hollywood Reporter.
People have also been calling in and asking about vibranium, the fictional metal found in Wakanda and which Black Panther uses for his suit.
“At first, I was like, is there a full moon out?” said Homola.
And folks have definitely been having fun with the phonetic pronunciation on Twitter.
And some noticed that besides how they’re pronounced, Wakanda and Wauconda are pretty, pretty, pretty different places.
The village has no plans to change the spelling of the town or to create any touristy-focused events about the film. But considering that Black Panther is already taking over the world, maybe they could take a note from the people of Metropolis, IL.