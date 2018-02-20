Menu
Last week at a South Loop gas station, a man charged with carjacking a woman was denied bail on Sunday.

According to a Fox32 report, Cook County Associate Judge Sophia Atcherson ordered Giovanni A. Holman, 22, held with no bail as he faces felony counts of vehicular hijacking and vehicular invasion.


According to Cook County prosecutors and Chicago Police, on Friday at about 9:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Desplaines, Holman walked up to a 2018 Cadillac stopped at a gas station, pushed a woman out of the driver’s seat and drove off.

Prosecutors said officers spotted the Cadillac early Saturday and asked OnStar operators to remotely disable the SUV.

Holman got out and ran when the Cadillac was disabled but was caught at 3:48 p.m. in the 200 block of West 72nd Street.

Prosecutors and police said he was taken into custody. Two guns, including a loaded handgun with an extended clip, were recovered from the SUV.

Holman has two previous felony convictions.

