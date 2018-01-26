Menu
disney Read this Next

Dying Father Recieves Kidney Transplant Because of His T-Shirt
Advertisement

Major congratulations to infielder Javier Baez! WGN reported on the Instagram posted by Baez himself sharing the big news with his 851 followers.


RELATED: Wrigley Field All Star Game could work but there are some hurdles

Announcing it on Wednesday of this week- that he and his girlfriend Irmarie Marquez are expecting their first baby. The picture shows the couple in each other arms wearing white, looking happier than ever. He didn’t mention when the baby is due but made it clear he was a proud dad-to-be.

The post gathered more than 100,000 likes less than five hours after it was posted, with hundreds of enthusiastic comments congratulating the couple and guessing the gender of the baby.

“Baby Baez Is Coming!!!” he posted, all his fans wondered whether they think the baby will be a boy or girl.

We all know Baez is great with kids, given he just got picked to host the Youth Baseball Camp at Elk Grove High School this summer. Baez and other coaches who “will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental baseball skills stations, contests, and games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment,” the official site said.

RELATED: Cops tried to give this car a ticket, but left a hilarious note instead

Looks like he will be getting all the training to become a father during the summer!

Cub’s player Javier Beaz has exciting news: He’s girlfriend is expecting his first child! AP/Charles Rex Arbogast
Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement