Everyone wants an autograph — especially if you are a die hard Cubs fan.

And the Cubs delivered, well sorta.





According to Bleacher Nation, the Cub’s via Twitter shared a new video about autographs and it’s nothing short of amazing.

The production quality is spot on but that’s not the best part.

The video showcases the players along with their signatures, and how confused they get while figuring out who’s signatures are who’s.

But the highlight of the video is when the Cubs decide who allegedly has the worst signature of all. Watch below to find out who it is..

https://twitter.com/Cubs/status/959096495684251648/video/1