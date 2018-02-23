After 23 years in prison, Nevest Coleman was finally free and on Tuesday, offered back his old job back with the White Sox as a seasonal member of the Guaranteed Rate Field grounds crew.





According to a CBS2 report, Coleman, who is now 48-years-old, was arrested and incarcarated in 1994 for a rape and murder he did not commit.

Coleman was released from prison in November after recently analyzed DNA evidence cleared him as well as a co-defendant of the attack against Antwinica Bridgeman.

Last week, Coleman interviewed with the Sox after his childhood priest reached out to the team on Coleman’s behalf. Before the 1992 season with the Sox, Coleman had worked a variety of jobs and usually, more than one at a time.

After years and years of wrongful imprisonment, Coleman’s family admires his positivity.

“If I’m miserable, that means everybody else around me will be miserable. So if I’m happy, everybody else will be happy. I don’t have time to be miserable, you know?” he said.

The team said in a statement: “We’re grateful… justice has been carried out for Nevest… We’re thrilled that we have the opportunity to welcome him back to the White Sox Family.”

“I don’t have to depend on nobody no more; I can help myself now,” Coleman said.

Coleman often saw old colleagues pulling the rain delay tarp across the field on TV. And on Tuesday, he bumped into some of them when officially accepting the job, saying seeing them set him at ease.

In the future, Coleman hopes to move up to full-time staff.