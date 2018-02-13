On the Northwest Side, police are searching for a trio of armed robbers who have held up multiple people.

According to CBS Chicago, three men heavily implied they posessed a weapon on February 6 during robberies at about 11:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Albany.





RELATED: Multiple armed robberies reported near El stations across the city since Christmas

And according to a community alert from the Chicago Police, they also struck around 11:30 a.m. on January 21 in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside.

The news outlet reported that after the robbery on Sunnyside, they drove off in a silver minivan.

Police also reported that they displayed a handgun during a hold-up shortly after 6 p.m. on January 26 in the 3100 block of West Irving Park.

RELATED: Back to back robberies at West Town nail salons

According to the news outlet, the suspects were described as three men between 20 and 30 years old.

If you or anyone has information on the robberies, police urge those to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

To learn how to protect yourself during an armed robbery – scroll on below, courtesy of Active Self Protection.

**Warning: the following video does contain a violent altercation. Those who are sensitive such interactions should refrain from viewing**