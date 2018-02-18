Menu
Police say the impact upended the fire truck, sending it into a nearby ditch overturned.

RELATED: Houston Fire Department is reportedly rethinking its response time strategy


Lights and siren on traveling east on FM 249 near Highway 99 in Tomball to a call, the firetruck reportedly hit the vehicle on the feeder road shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Reports show six people received a transport to the hospital, including four firefighters; three emergency responders sustained minor injuries, including a minor head injury.

By late Saturday night, officials said most are released from the hospital; it is unknown if doctors kept the firefighter with the head injury for overnight observation.

RELATED: A Houston brother is sadly now an only child after he was involved in a high-speed crash on the Tomball Parkway

Despite the scene, Tomball’s fire chief said things could have been much worse:

“I lost a good friend of mine who was with the Houston Fire Department. Thankfully, this turned out better,” Chief Randy Parr said in an interview Eyewitness News.

May the injured get well soon.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
