Police say the impact upended the fire truck, sending it into a nearby ditch overturned.

Lights and siren on traveling east on FM 249 near Highway 99 in Tomball to a call, the firetruck reportedly hit the vehicle on the feeder road shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Reports show six people received a transport to the hospital, including four firefighters; three emergency responders sustained minor injuries, including a minor head injury.

By late Saturday night, officials said most are released from the hospital; it is unknown if doctors kept the firefighter with the head injury for overnight observation.

Despite the scene, Tomball’s fire chief said things could have been much worse:

“I lost a good friend of mine who was with the Houston Fire Department. Thankfully, this turned out better,” Chief Randy Parr said in an interview Eyewitness News.

