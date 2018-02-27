Menu
A 1-year-old baby girl is in critical condition after a pedestrian accident that occurred at 1:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pierce and Main Street in downtown Houston.


According to the Houston Police Department, the baby’s parents attempted to cross the street against the light, pushing the baby in a stroller.

A car travelling along the roadway struck the baby’s stroller.

The impact of the crash caused the baby to be thrown from the stroller.

First responders transported the baby, along with her mother, to the hospital for care.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes that hit the baby is not at fault, as the light was green. Additionally, they say the driver passed a sobriety test, which was administered at the scene.

Authorities concluded the parents were attempting to cross against the signal when the accident occurred.

“It appears that a 1-year-old child was being pushed across the street by the parents when a vehicle went through the intersection and struck the stroller,” said Lt. Larry Crowson, according to Eyewitness News.

Aside from the baby, no other injuries were reported.

