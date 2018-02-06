It reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Enyart Street, near the intersection of the South Loop and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Authorities say the daytime drive-by shooting in south Houston, which occurred shortly before 4:00 p.m. Monday, claimed the life of one man, and another suffered injuries at the scene.

The second victim reportedly received a transport to the hospital in stable condition and, as of this writing, remains unidentified by police.

During an interview, one family said they are hoping for the best:

“I actually started crying. This is heartbreaking,” a woman at the scene said to Eyewitness News.

This is a developing story.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.