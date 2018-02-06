Menu
homedepot Read this Next

Company officials say Home Depot could be just the place for job-seekers in Houston this spring
Advertisement

It reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Enyart Street, near the intersection of the South Loop and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

RELATED: Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting


Authorities say the daytime drive-by shooting in south Houston, which occurred shortly before 4:00 p.m. Monday, claimed the life of one man, and another suffered injuries at the scene.

The second victim reportedly received a transport to the hospital in stable condition and, as of this writing, remains unidentified by police.

During an interview, one family said they are hoping for the best:

RELATED: Drivers caught in random shooting in southeast Houston

“I actually started crying. This is heartbreaking,” a woman at the scene said to Eyewitness News.

This is a developing story.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Daytime drive-by kills 1, injures another in south Houston, and police say the shooter remains at large Rare Media Library
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement