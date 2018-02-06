Menu
Thanks in part to a distribution center in Pasadena, Home Depot is reportedly on a spring hiring swing in Houston.

This is because the Atlanta-based home-supply retailer announced it is set to hire more than 2,000 people for what it describes as its busiest season.

Fifty people are said to be needed to help staff the distribution center, but company officials are looking for a variety of workers for its 45 Houston-area stores, as well, including sales, operations and online-order filling opportunities.

Part and full time, along with seasonal work is said to be available.

With more than 2,200 locations and more than 400,000 employees worldwide, the company is reportedly adding at least one more store in Houston this year.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
