It turns out the vehicle that was hit in an early Sunday morning Dickinson high-speed chase was carrying a family, and one of its occupants — a 10-year-old girl — is in a coma following injuries from the wreck.





The incident reportedly began shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, near Highway 3 and Deats, and ended up the freeway near Edgebrook, according to police.

The driver, identified as Juan Alvizo, 28, of La Porte, was speeding 130 to 140 mph to evade a police stop, and then crashed into the family’s car further north, near south Houston.

Monica Bustos, her boyfriend, Mike Garcia, and their daughter, Annabella, 10, were inside the car when it flipped from the impact. The family was just coming home from a friend’s house.

“I don’t even remember him hitting me,” Garcia, who was driving, told Click2Houston.com. “I don’t even remember seeing no lights. I think I blacked out from there when he hit me.”

Garcia suffered a broken rib while Bustos received facial bruises, and both are in wheelchairs. But Annabella could be in the Intensive Care Unit of for months after her injuries, which include a broken pelvis, put her in a medically-induced coma.

Annabella is at Texas Children’s Hospital, and the doctors reportedly say her condition is life-threatening.

“My daughter is in bad condition. Who knows if she could make it?” Bustos said. “I hope she does. Because of his fault look where my baby is at.”

