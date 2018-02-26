A woman and her three children were rescued from the balcony of their apartment as a fire engulfed their unit at a complex in northwest Harris County overnight.
The three-alarm fire quickly spread across the Cornerstone Village Apartments at around 1:30 a.m. Monday, and destroyed 16 units.
The rescue was caught on camera.
RELATED: A northwest Houston fire claimed a mother and left her son fighting for his life
After the family was rescued, a dog was also saved in the fire.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
RELATED: Fire officials reportedly battled a 2-alarm blaze, which ultimately consumed a North Harris County apartment complex this morning