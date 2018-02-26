Menu
A woman and her three children were rescued from the balcony of their apartment as a fire engulfed their unit at a complex in northwest Harris County overnight.


The three-alarm fire quickly spread across the Cornerstone Village Apartments at around 1:30 a.m. Monday, and destroyed 16 units.

The rescue was caught on camera.

After the family was rescued, a dog was also saved in the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

