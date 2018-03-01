Rodeo Houston is officially here, kicking off with an out-of-this-saddle performance by country music legend Garth Brooks, whose arrival brought on longer-than-usual lines.





Brooks took the new stage Tuesday night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for its inaugural performance, but before he even stepped on stage, massive crowds inundated the venue, quickly overwhelming staff, who were still trying to work through opening-night kinks.

Garth Brooks took our brand new #RODEOHOUSTON Stage for one heck of an inaugural test drive tonight! pic.twitter.com/nQvuhBKNLx — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) February 28, 2018

Concert-goers found themselves waiting in lines outside NRG stadium so winding that, at one point, ticket-takers stopped scanning tickets, instead letting everyone in if they appeared to have a valid ticket.

In case you were in line to see @garthbrooks tonight at #RODEOHOUSTON and had to wait..this is what it looked like: Photo by: Krysta Weeks pic.twitter.com/NViDyBGubs — Nick Russo (@Kingnickrusso) February 28, 2018

RODEO RUSH: Hundreds still in line outside NRG Stadium to see Garth Brooks kick off @RODEOHOUSTONhttps://t.co/6zVjR685bt — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 28, 2018

According to rodeo officials, the issue stemmed from a combination of eager fans who arrived early, opening night issues and the popularity of the entrance closest to the livestock show, used by guests who move from one exhibit to another.

Due to the excitement of opening day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ and Garth Brooks in concert, we experienced visitors lining up at the gates earlier than normal, which caused congestion at some gates. (1/2) @NRGParkFan — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) February 28, 2018

Brooks appropriately opened the concert with his hit “Rodeo.” He also grabbed fans’ attention with a surprise performance of Texas native George Strait’s “The Fireman.”

Garth Brooks covering George Strait’s The Fireman at RodeoHouston. pic.twitter.com/s41dyGgG9u — Joey Guerra (@joeyguerra) February 28, 2018

Despite the lengthy line time, fans left no complaints about Brooks’ performance. According to social media posts, Brooks still brings his boundless talent and magnetism to the stage:

Every show of his I see is the best show I have ever seen! @GarthBrooks opening #RodeoHouston was so cool! pic.twitter.com/SkR3IhlplG — Bryan Moore (@BryanMMoore) February 28, 2018

Garth Brooks was rockin last night #RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/GMXjOpIxNF — Brian Ching (@brianching) February 28, 2018

Mayor Sylvester Turner even posted a video of himself dancing along to Brooks’ performance:

Since Houston is also known as the Space City, Brooks invited NASA astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson to perform a duet of “The River,” which she famously performs before launching into orbit.

He included the clip in his Studio G series, which is an ongoing behind-the-scenes Facebook series Brooks posts for fans.

Brooks posted a brief clip of the song to his social media accounts:

In addition to opening the rodeo, Brooks will also return on March 18 to play the closing show.

“I don’t know how closing night is even gonna get close to this night right here,” Brooks said after opening night, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Those looking to see the icon in concert will likely need to find a ticket through third-party sellers, as the seats are all sold out.

HOUSTON!!! Thanks for kicking this off with me!! You KNOW your cowboy songs…that was AWESOME!!! Let’s do it AGAIN in March!!! love, g #RodeoHouston pic.twitter.com/tp6kW6UNhO — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) February 28, 2018

