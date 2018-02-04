What sheriffs initially believed to a burglary reportedly turned into a murder early this morning in northwest Harris County.

Authorities said dispatch sent them to an area near Steamboat Springs and Camden Parkway at approximately 1:00 a.m., where they found a man dead, stabbed multiple times.

The victim turned out to be the boyfriend of the suspect’s ex-wife; officials said they believe the suspect broke into the residence when “he was confronted by the woman’s new boyfriend, deputies said.”

Deputies said children occupied the home when the incident occurred.

Eventually identified as Jorge Perez Rios, 47, the suspect reportedly briefly tried to run once officers got on the scene; however, authorities said they Tazed him into submission.

He reportedly received a transport to the hospital, and currently faces homicide charges.

This is a developing story.