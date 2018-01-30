Firefighters reportedly battled a blaze at a northeast Houston recycling center in the early hours of Monday morning.

Witnesses said they called in the fire at the recycling center on the 5700 block of Oates Road around midnight.





We just talked to Houston Arson Investigators, no word yet on cause of fire. But flames are now under control. Firefighters just putting out hot spots on recycling bales. Update on @KPRC2 at 6am. pic.twitter.com/J0lSJDx659 — Sofia Ojeda (@KPRCSofiaOjeda) January 29, 2018

According to officials, the high volume of recyclable materials, including paper and plastic, fed the blaze for several hours until firefighters could get the blaze until control around 7:00 a.m., still reportedly checking for potential hotspots.

Witnesses reported seeing the blaze reach high into the night sky as firefighter arrived.

Numerous piles of material meant to be recycled burned through the night instead.

The extent of the blaze reportedly caused firefighters to go into “defensive mode,” meaning they could only fight the flames from outside the building.

As featured in the footage from social media, ladder trucks also helped with the efforts, enabling firefighters to douse the flames from atop the building.

The damage to the Republic Services facility ultimately ended up being extensive, including a collapsed roof and buckled interior walls, fire officials said.

Arson investigators with the Houston Fire Department are reportedly looking into the cause of the blaze.