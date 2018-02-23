Earlier this week, an argument between a mail carrier and a frustrated customer reportedly led to the mail carrier involved spewing anti-gay slurs as the customer recorded the incident.





Brian Henley said he received a text message about the United States Postal Service (USPS) employee being unable to deliver his package, although he said he waited at home expecting the delivery when the text came through.

He said he then sought out the postal worker at the mail center of his apartment complex to ask why the package couldn’t be delivered to his door.

The postal worker allegedly answered with a stream of anti-gay slurs.

Potentially substantiating his claims, Henley said he recorded video footage of the incident on his phone, which the postal carrier reportedly tried to swat out of his hands when she saw him recording:

“I was shocked (and) upset,” Henley said in an interview with a local TV station.

RELATED: Texas Anti-LGBT Conference Attendance Lower Than Anticipated

Henley said he believed the postal worker did not want to deliver the package to his door, which is why, instead, the carrier posted an update to the Post Office stating the package could not be delivered.

“I was standing about five feet from the carrier when she made that update in the system,” Henley said further in his the interview.

When Henley spoke to a USPS investigator, however, the agent reportedly blamed Henley for approaching the carrier:

“I wasn’t using the best language either because I got frustrated, which that’s on me. I can’t blame her for that, but there’s nothing I did that would ever make that (the postal worker’s slurs) okay,” Henley said additionally.

RELATED: UTA Student Commits Suicide After Harassment, Homophobic Accusations

USPS officials released a statement regarding the incident, describing the carrier’s behavior as “clearly unacceptable,” committing further for the local post office to “take appropriate follow-up action.”

The news comes just a month after nearly 50 LGBTQ political hopefuls announced they are running for office in positions across the state.