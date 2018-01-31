New details in the shooting of kidnapping victim Ulises Valladares during an FBI raid in northeast Houston appear to reveal why the victim was shot.





The shooting was first reported last Thursday. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo revealed the results of an investigation Tuesday, showing Valladares, 47, grabbed one of the agent’s rifles as they used it to break out a window in the residence where Valladares was being held.

Acevedo says the agent who ultimately shot Valladares first had used a breaching tool to try to gain entry to the house, but that it fell inside, and the agent used his rifle to break out the window.

Valladares may have been trying to escape the house where flash-bang grenades had been deployed, when he saw the rifle coming through the window and pulled on it, according to KHOU.

“Tragically and sadly, Mr. Valladares was right by that window and he was bound and had his hands in front of him,” Acevedo said. “He actually grabbed at the rifle and started to pull the rifle.”

Valladares and the agent struggled with the agent’s gun, and the agent fired two shots, one of which killed Valladares.

“It’s a tragedy that we can’t take back,” Acevedo said.

