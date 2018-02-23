This week on “Mama June: From Not To Hot,” fans will finally see the dramatic moment that the family learned that Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon was expecting a little girl!





During the visit, the then-expectant couple, Pumpkin and fiance Josh Efird learned that they were going to welcome a baby girl! What should have been a joyous occasion took a dark turn when an emotional Mama June sobbed after realizing she couldn’t see her granddaughter’s face.

“I cannot see that. I wish I could see that,” Shannon said during the appointment.

“Me or Josh didn’t want anybody or ourselves to know what we were having before the baby was born but I feel like now, it would mean more than anything to us and mama to find out what the gender is,” Pumpkin said in the sneak peek on E! News.

As the family took in the first images of the baby, Shannon cracked a joke at her daughter’s expense. “She got a big old ass like her mama.” But, it was actually the baby girl’s face the family was seeing on the screen and when she learned that, Shannon burst into tears.

“I can’t see, Baby,” she cried to boyfriend Geno.

Earlier this season, Shannon was rushed to the emergency room after she woke up without vision in both of her eyes. The reality star revealed that she went totally blind in her right eye four years ago so her left eye was the “good one.”

“This is my good eye. If I lose total sight in [my left] eye, I’ll be blind,” she said at the time. “He could tell me there’s nothing he can do.”

Shannon eventually underwent surgery during the season but the family still feared she may lose her site entirely.

“The thing I’m most concerned about with this eye surgery is that it’s a 50-50 chance that you could either get your vision back or you can’t,” Pumpkin explained. “And my worst fear for her is that she won’t get it back because I do want her to be able to see her grandbaby.”

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” airs Fridays on WEtv.