On a suspected stolen motorcycle, the man fled police, leading them on a 15-mile chase into Conroe at speeds of up to 130 miles per hour.





The incident started in The Woodlands, when the motorcyclist sped past Department of Public Safety officers, who followed the vehicle.

RELATED: A man in a Jaguar reportedly led police on an early-morning chase across Houston

After entering and exiting Interstate 45 at least two times, the driver lost control, crashing on the shoulder, just before FM 3083.

The driver was transported to the hospital, but he was unable to sustain his injuries.

Motorcycle driver dies after crash during pursuit with DPS pic.twitter.com/1VZELEKZib — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 5, 2018

Early last month, Rare reported on a man who led police on a bizarre chase through Houston in a Jaguar.

RELATED: Police chase catches trio fleeing after beating one man and hitting motorcyclist outside Houston’s Bombshells