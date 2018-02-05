Menu
SUV crashes through north Houston home holding a family of four
On a suspected stolen motorcycle, the man fled police, leading them on a 15-mile chase into Conroe at speeds of up to 130 miles per hour.


The incident started in The Woodlands, when the motorcyclist sped past Department of Public Safety officers, who followed the vehicle.

After entering and exiting Interstate 45 at least two times, the driver lost control, crashing on the shoulder, just before FM 3083.

The driver was transported to the hospital, but he was unable to sustain his injuries.

