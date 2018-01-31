As seen in footage released by police, a group of teens in a car broke out into an argument Tuesday in Spring, and things only got worse from there:
Authorities say one of the teens shot the driver of the car, with the two backseat passengers fleeing the scene.
A female friend of the wounded driver, 18-year-old Diego Andrade, reportedly stayed behind to help him; however, reports show he died by the time police arrived.
Surveillance video from a nearby home is being released by police in hopes of catching the suspects, described as a “Hispanic male, 5’7″ tall, in a gray hoodie, and a black male, 6’1″ tall with a medium build wearing a black hoodie.”
Police say the girl is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story.