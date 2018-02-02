A middle school teacher at Spring ISD is reportedly under investigation for allegedly using a racial slur to describe his African American students.





District officials said the unnamed teacher is now on administrative leave after the incident occurred in a classroom at Dueitt Middle School on Wednesday.

Parent Roshonda Davis said her 13-year-old daughter is in the class and told her what happened:

“He called his African-American kids ‘cotton pickers,’” Davis said in an interview with KHOU. “When I hear that word it’s like, slavery. I was like, ‘Wow, a teacher?’ Somebody that these kids is supposed to look up to?”

Davis reported the incident to the Spring ISD superintendent, who reportedly took immediate action.

The school questioned other students in the teacher’s classroom, who confirmed they heard the racial slur, after which officials removed the teacher from the classroom and replaced him with a sub.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

The district issued a statement providing how they “take reports of this nature very seriously.”

For her part, Davis said she’s happy with the steps taken by the district:

“I am extremely happy with Spring ISD and the fact that they did do their job,” Davis said further.

This is a developing story.