Police believe Jermia Guillory, 20, and D’Marquis Boone, 24, are responsible for the murder of Kiesha Price during an attempted carjacking. They will go before a judge Thursday.





Our homicide unit just filed Capital Murder charges on two suspects in the shooting death of Ms. Kiesha Price, 30. The suspects were also charged with an aggravated robbery they committed after the murder. Thoughts & prayers goes out to Kiesha’s family, may justice be served. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 9, 2018

The murder took place at a Houston gas station Monday night, and the two were arrested Tuesday for evading arrest after a police chase, according to KTRK.

Price was waiting for her boyfriend and brother in her car at the gas station at the time of her murder, parked at a pump. Two men can be seen circling the car on bikes on surveillance footage, then attempting to open the door and carjack Price’s BMW.

Officials have identified the woman killed during a carjacking #CaughtOnCamera as 30 year old Kiesha Price. @HoustonPolice still looking for two suspects. Watch this video! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/qzXcfqEtdK — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) February 6, 2018

Police believe Price was killed in the resulting struggle. She leaves behind a five-year-old son.

The two suspects were caught after carjacking another vehicle Tuesday night, resulting in a police chase that ended in their capture.

“I thank God for this process and where it is right now,” Kiesha’s brother, Victor T. Price, a minister at City Cathedral Church, said in an interview. “We can start the funeral process and also our family bonding together to get through this tragic time.”

The two suspects face capital murder charges.

