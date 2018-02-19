Menu
Chrissy Teigen on the Ellen Show, Ellen DeGeneres Read this Next

We now know when Chrissy Teigen’s having her baby — and the wild names she’s considering
Advertisement

Looks like we wont be seeing much more of Adam Rippon during the Winter Olympics after all.

USA Today had previously reported that the 28-year-old figure skater had accepted a job as a correspondent with NBC, but the paper is now reporting that Rippon has changed his mind.


Rippon’s decision to decline the offer stems from the fact that he would have to relinquish certain privileges were he to make the jump from Olympian to TV correspondent.

“I am so flattered that NBC wanted me to work as a correspondent, but if I took this opportunity, I would have to leave the Olympic team and I would have to leave the [Olympic] Village,” Rippon said on NBCSN. “It’s so important to me, you know. I worked so hard to be on this Olympic team, and my teammates and my friends were there for me during my events, and that meant so much to me, that I really feel like I need to be there for them during their events.”

Rippon, the first openly gay athlete to  qualify for the Winter Olympics, has garnered the attention of thousands via his candid and colorful interviews. He earned a bronze medal in team competition, and he finished in 10th place in the singles competition, a big accomplishment that he’s extremely proud of.

“To come away from this Olympic Games to skate three clean programs in the midst of what seems like a lot going on, and a top-10 finish in the individual event and a bronze medal [in the team event], I think this is sort of like a dream Olympic Games for me,” he said. “I think I’ve shown the world that I’m a fierce competitor, but I think I’ve shown them that I’m also a fierce human being.”

While he’s used his platform as an Olympic athlete to speak out against Vice President Mike Pence and his stances on the LGBT community, Rippon doesn’t want his sexuality to distract from the person he is.

“I’ve gotten a lot of attention I think just for being myself. I think that a lot of people, when they come to a competition, are afraid to be themselves no matter who they are,” he said. “I think one thing that I want people to come away with from this competition is that I’m not a gay icon or America’s gay sweetheart — I’m just America’s sweetheart, and I’m just an icon. And if you have a personality like mine, it’s for everybody.”

RELATED: Britney Spears has never looked better than in a bikini on a New Year’s vacation

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

We now know when Chrissy Teigen’s having her baby — and the wild names she’s considering

We now know when Chrissy Teigen’s having her baby — and the wild names she’s considering

The internet showed no mercy when Duchess Catherine stepped out wearing this over the weekend

The internet showed no mercy when Duchess Catherine stepped out wearing this over the weekend

Kim Zolciak-Biermann went above and beyond to make sure her kids are safe after the Florida high school shooting

Kim Zolciak-Biermann went above and beyond to make sure her kids are safe after the Florida high school shooting

Actress Lena Dunham shared some emotionally raw news about her health

Actress Lena Dunham shared some emotionally raw news about her health

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement