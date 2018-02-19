We finally know exactly when the littlest Legend is due, and the off-the-wall names he might end up with!

Chrissy Teigen stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to dish about her pregnancy Monday morning and revealed that she and singer John Legend’s second bundle of joy is due in June.





“I’m having a baby boy in the spring,” she told DeGeneres, before jokingly whispering, “I’ll tell you: it’s June.” Teigen and Legend announced her pregnancy in November with an adorable video showing their daughter Luna pointing out the “baby” in her mother’s belly. Amid speculation of the baby’s gender, the 32-year-old “Lip Sync Battle” host confirmed she was set to have a boy with a photo from the Grammy Awards red carpet.

While excited for her second child, Teigen shared that one thing she hadn’t quite figured out yet was what to name him.

“It’s just, boy names are really tough,” she said. “I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name, because we can’t even think of a first name.”

When asked how she and Legend came up with Luna, Teigen revealed it was linked to a happy childhood memory.

“Well, there was a blood moon happening. It was like a very beautiful night. Really big, vivid red moon — just gorgeous. And I have this love for space, and I think about space camp all the time and my days at space camp as a youngster, so I just thought ‘Luna’ was perfect.”

DeGeneres — like a true comedian — joked that the second baby should follow the trend, saying, “What about Lunar?”

Teigen replied with a laugh, “Lunar? I like it,” while Ellen followed up, “What about Urban Legend?”

Teigen replied, “I do like that,” and then gave an option even the talk show host had to veto.

“I’ve been toying with [Richard] Dick Legend a lot … Can we say that?” she laughed.

“You can say that, just don’t name him that,” Ellen responded. The “Cravings” author went on to tell Ellen that her husband’s “ego” was all that was standing in the way of them choosing a far more common name.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you do the JJ thing — John Jr. — but John and his ego. He was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that.'”

She joked, “What a jerk! Oh, sorry. Heaven forbid he do what you do.”

As it turns out, deciding whether or not name her future bundle of joy after a member of their famous family isn’t the biggest challenge the soon-to-be mom of two will be dealing with. She’ll be too busy making sure the siblings get along!