Homemade chicken pot pie
A buttery homemade crust lovingly wrapped around chicken, vegetables, and a savory sauce — who doesn’t love homemade chicken pot pie?

And this recipe puts all other homemade chicken pot pies to shame.


The video alone is enough to make your mouth water. The recipe itself can be found at Two Peas and Their Pod. If you want, you can even swap the chicken with turkey, which makes it a great way to get rid of holiday leftovers.

You will need:

Crust

  • 2½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup unsalted butter, cold, cut into cubes
  • ½ cup buttermilk, cold
  • 1-2 tablespoons water, cold
  • 1 large egg, beaten

Filling

  • ¼ cup unsalted butter
  • ⅓ cup onion, diced
  • 2 medium carrots, sliced
  • 1 stalk celery, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1½ teaspoons fresh thyme, minced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley, minced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 1¾ cups chicken broth
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 3 cups shredded chicken or turkey
  • 1 cup frozen peas

Comfort food doesn’t get more tempting than this!

