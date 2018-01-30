Diane Keaton is standing by her friend Woody Allen.

Keaton, who worked with Allen on several of his most successful films, such as “Annie Hall” and “Manhattan,” also shared an old TV interview in which Allen pleads his innocence after the initial abuse allegations were made during a custody battle between the director and his former partner Mia Farrow, which occurred after his 1991 affair with her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

“Woody Allen is my friend, and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the ’60 Minutes’ interview from 1992 and see what you think,” Keaton wrote.

Dylan Farrow first came forward with her account in 1993 in an op-ed featured in the New York Times. She decided to re-tell her own story recently in a TV interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King. Farrow had only recently received recognition when actress Natalie Portman acknowledged her story.

“I want to show my face and tell my story. I want to speak out, literally,” she said. “I loved my father. I respected him. He was my hero, and that doesn’t take away from what he did, but it does make the betrayal and the hurt even worse.”

“I felt it was important to add my story to [the #MeToo movement]. Because it was something I have struggled with for a long time,” she said. “It was very momentous for me to see this conversation finally carried into a public setting.”

Farrow said that she is “not angry” with stars who still work with Allen, but she hopes that “they can acknowledge their complicity and hold themselves accountable to how they have perpetuated the culture of silence in their industry.”

She said that she has been telling her story for 20 years and has repeatedly been “shut down, ignored and discredited.”

In the wake of Farrow’s accusations, multiple performers expressed regret at having worked with Allen.

Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet — who stars in Allen’s upcoming film “A Rainy Day in New York” — recently announced that he will donate his paycheck from the film to charities for victims of sexual abuse and assault.

“This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things.” The 22-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram post. He added that 2017 had been an “enlightening education” for him.

“I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job — that has become much clearer to me in the past few months,” he added, “having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence.”

His co-star Selena Gomez is reportedly donating her earnings to #TimesUp, as is British actress Rebecca Hall, who has worked with Allen twice, according to Page Six.

However, not everyone in Hollywood is taking a stand.

Before Keaton publicly expressed her support for Allen, actor Alec Baldwin tweeted that it was “unfair and sad” that some of his colleagues had publicly disavowed the filmmaker.

In response, Farrow told The Hollywood Reporter that Baldwin had “invoked Mayella Ewell [a character in Harper Lee’s classic novel ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’] to make his point while forgetting that it’s been hotly debated that she was, in fact, raped by her father.”

