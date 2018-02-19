The national anthem has been known to inspire controversy, and in some cases division, but Fergie’s latest rendition has people coming together — to say it’s not good.





The former Black-Eyed Peas songstress opened up Sunday night’s NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles with a jazzy rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” that had everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Jimmy Kimmel fighting to keep their bewilderment at bay. Clad in a fitted, lacy black dress and strappy heels, the 42-year-old dished out a breathy rendition that left some audience members laughing outright while others saved their confusion for social media.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel and Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green were some of the few caught on camera attempting to hide giggles as the pop star belted out the words.

“This All Star opening is confusing me. WTF is going on? Anyone?” tweeted a pregnant Khloé Kardashian.

This All Star opening is confusing me. WTF is going on? Anyone? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 19, 2018

Many compared the 42-year-old’s sultry take to something more suited to Jessica Rabbit or Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1962 performance of “Happy Birthday to You” for President John F. Kennedy.

Yo, why did @Fergie sing the National Anthem like she was auditioning for Jessica Rabbit in the live action version of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? #NBAAllStar2018 #NBAAllStar @nba pic.twitter.com/9h8zWt2UCQ — Marz (@25marz) February 19, 2018

My first guess is that Fergie drew her motivation for her national anthem "rendition" from Marilyn Monroe signing "Happy Birthday, Mister President" — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) February 19, 2018

Others dubbed it the worst performance since former Olympian Carl Lewis’ version at the 1993 NBA Finals.

“Even Carl Lewis thinks Fergie’s anthem was trash,” wrote one Twitter user.

Even Carl Lewis thinks Fergie's anthem was trash. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 19, 2018

Congratulations Carl Lewis. You've finally shed the title of worst anthem singer ever. #Fergie — Mike Hogan (@tsnmikehogan) February 19, 2018

For many, it was simply cringe worthy, and folks didn’t hold back in their reactions.

When your 11 year old daughter laughs at #Fergie trying to sing the National anthem you know it’s bad. pic.twitter.com/Z3F1oH38ir — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) February 19, 2018

After hearing Fergie sing the National Anthem #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ct8hgALts8 — NBA Be Like (@NBABeLike) February 19, 2018

Just a few weeks ago, superstar Pink faced her own bout of criticism after singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. After being sick with the flu, the 38-year-old crooner nailed her rendition but not without being slammed on Twitter for “sucking.” She responded to the since deleted message, however, with a clapback that had her fans praising her for her epic response and her singing chops.

“Yeah but at least I suck while singing our countries [sic] national anthem,” she said in reply, “and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch.”

Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning https://t.co/SfLQr9hVTq — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

Looks like Fergie may soon be needing to take a page out of this play book.