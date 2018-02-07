Meet the adorable new face of Gerber!

The iconic brand named 1-year-old Lucas Warren as its 2018 “Spokesbaby” — the first toddler in the company’s 90 year history with Down syndrome.





RELATED: They’ll be hearing about it forever — these California twins were born in different years

Proud as ever, Lucas’s mom Cortney gushed about her little boy to TODAY Parents.

“He’s very outgoing and never meets a stranger,” she shared. “He loves to play, loves to laugh and loves to make other people laugh.”

Meet the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome; his name is Lucas! https://t.co/RymRbTeVL9 pic.twitter.com/vYiRLYeHAX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 7, 2018

Cortney told the publication that it wasn’t until a relative showed her the ad seeking submissions for the yearly contest that she gave it a go. She and her husband shared baby Lucas’ photo on Instagram, and they were soon told that he’d been selected from over 140,000 applicants.

“We’re hoping this will impact everyone — that it will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited,” dad Jason Warren said of his boy’s historic achievement. “They have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else.”

Cortney hopes that although her son has a disability, people will see also see him as the bright, energetic, music lover he is.

RELATED: Illinois mom to be honored for sharing Down syndrome awareness

According to Gerber’s president and CEO Bill Partyka, Lucas’ bright smile sealed the deal that he was the right, lovable baby for the position.

“Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” said Partyka. “This year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

“He may have Down syndrome, but he’s always Lucas first,” said Cortney. “He’s got an awesome personality and he goes through the milestones of every child… we’re hoping when he grows up and looks back on this, he’ll be proud of himself and not ashamed of his disability.”