Hoda Kotb’s baby girl Haley Joy turns 1-year-old this week, and the proud mom couldn’t be more excited to share some inside looks at the little girl’s birthday celebrations.





While Kotb is in South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics, she still took the time to celebrate the special occasion on social media. On Tuesday, she posted an adorable video from a birthday party she held for her daughter before leaving for the games.

“It’s already Valentine’s Day in South Korea and I am missing my Valentine’s baby!” Kotb captioned a sweet Instagram video featuring her singing “Happy Birthday” to her daughter. “We celebrated little Haley’s bday before I left. Admittedly I could have been a bit better w camera placement.”

The “Today Show” host also shared an adorable series of photos on Twitter, which show her presenting Haley Joy with a birthday cake that reads, “Yay Haley!”

Kota adopted her first and so far only child on Valentine’s Day last year. In a recent essay, she opened up about the special process and about how her first year as a mom has treated her.

“To everything that ails me, she’s the cure,” Kotb wrote. “It doesn’t even matter what the problem is. I’ve never looked at someone and felt all my problems melt away. I didn’t even know that emotion was possible. I didn’t know any of these emotions were possible. I thought I understood love, but I didn’t. I thought I understood motherhood — because I have a great mom — but I didn’t.”

