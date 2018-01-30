The more time Omarosa Manigault Newman spends in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house, the higher her paycheck could go!

According to TMZ, the former White House staffer, along with the rest of the upcoming season’s cast, signed a contract for a base pay of nearly $200,000. Sources close to the production said that the longer the celebs — including retired MMA fighter Chuck Liddell, singer Mark McGrath, “American Pie” actress Shannon Elizabeth, “The Cosby Show’s” Keshia Knight Pulliam and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville — stick around, the bigger the payday could be. The insiders reportedly dished that the celebrity winner could make as much as $500,000 off of the show.





RELATED: Even “The View” can’t believe Omarosa is leaving the White House to be on reality TV

The “Apprentice” alum resigned from her position in Trump’s administration in December, citing a need to “pursue other opportunities” and later hinted on a broadcast of “Good Morning America” that a tell-all about her experience may be in the works.

“When I have a chance to tell my story, Michael, I have quite a story to tell,” Manigault Newman said to Michael Strahan at the time. “As the only African American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that made me feel uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally. That has affected my community and my people. And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

We’ll see if any of that “story” weaves its way into the upcoming season of “Celebrity Big Brother!”