Recently bereaved Jill Zarin has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her beloved husband Bobby to mark what would have been his 72nd birthday.
The husband of the former “Real Housewives of New York” star passed away at the age of 71 after losing his battle with cancer.
“The reason I am posting so late is that I spent the entire day going thru 50,000 photos over the post 20 yrs,” the former “Real Housewives of New York” star captioned an Instagram video post on February 28. “Bobby’s birthday was always extra special because we always knew in the back of our minds that the cancer could come back at anytime and to live life to the fullest. So we did. We traveled, spent time with friends and family and most importantly loved each other till his last breath.”
“Thank you for being the most incredible husband,” the reality star added, “But most importantly my best friend.”
After Bobby’s death on Saturday, Jan. 13, the Zarin family released a statement:
With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support during this difficult time.
Bobby’s stepdaughter Ally Shapiro remembered him in a heartfelt Instagram post:
We ❤️ Bobby… thank you for giving me such a wonderful family and being the most incredible step-Dad anyone could ever ask for. I don’t remember a time without you, and you will not be forgotten. Every shot of patron, every time we listen to Hotel California, every vroom of a Ferrari you will be right there with us. You fought with dignity and courage, surrounded by all of us with love and respect till the very end. You can rest In peace now, we love you so much. Service held on Monday 10am January 15, 2018 at Riverside Memorial, 180 West 76th st.
After being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009, Bobby went on to have radioactive iodine treatment. He also underwent surgery to have his thyroid removed.
“The radioactive iodine usually kills off whatever undetectable cancer cells are left in your body after surgery,” he told PEOPLE. “We thought it was cured — and it usually is, in about 93 percent of cases. But I wasn’t able to absorb the radioactive iodine. So it came back.”
But sadly, the cancer eventually returned and spread to his his brain.
Rest in peace, Bobby.