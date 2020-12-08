Menu
Pentatonix’s Modern Take On Old English Classic “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” Showcases Their Versatility Youtube via PTXofficial
Youtube via PTXofficial

With every rendition of our favorite Christmas songs, we’re getting a little bit closer to that magical eve. And our favorite a cappella group, Pentatonix, has albums full of Christmas music covers that are so good, there’s no room for Scroogin’ when you’re listening to them.

The group, hailing from Arlington, Texas, is made up of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and at one time Avi Kaplan. Their third out of five Christmas albums (and that’s out of their eight total albums), A Pentatonix Christmas, features a cover of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” along with “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Hallelujah,” “How Great Thou Art” with Jennifer Hudson (on the deluxe album), and “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays.”

“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” (Cover) by Pentatonix

Their Christmas covers of medleys such as “Mary, Did You Know” and “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” can be found across their other Christmas albums, which are The Best of Pentatonix Christmas, PTX-mas, That’s Christmas To Me, Christmas Is Here!, and We Need A Little Christmas.

Buy A Pentatonix Christmas on Amazon

Amazon

“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” is actually one of the oldest English Christmas carols according to the Oxford Dictionary of Music. The song was even referenced in Charles Dickens’ story, A Christmas Carol, to which of course, Scrooge was definitely not a fan of. After this album, Pentatonix actually won a Grammy for “best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella” twice, making them the only a cappella group to win the award.

Jimmy Kimmel also had invited the a cappella group to perform the song on his show. Their performance really showcased their fast-paced, but beautiful take on the old classic.

“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” (Cover) by Pentatonix on Jimmy Kimmel

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on December 8, 2016.

Watch: Pentatonix’s Romantic Take on Elvis’ Hit “Can’t Help Falling In Love” Is Flawless

