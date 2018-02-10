Kim Cattrall doesn’t want to receive any more condolences from her former “Sex and the City” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker after a devastating personal loss, and she let the world know in an Instagram post on Saturday.





After Cattrall’s brother passed away last week, Parker reached out to express her sympathy about the tragedy. Cattrall, however, responded by sharing an Instagram post that read, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

For the caption, Cattrall wrote, “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

The actress then went on to make things “VERY clear” and even accused Parker of having other intentions behind reaching out after her brother’s death.

RELATED: In the midst of a feud, costars send “love and condolences” to “Sex and the City’s” Kim Cattrall following the death of her brother

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already),” she continued. “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

The former costars have been feuding ever since rumors started swirling that Cattrall was behind the ultimate demise of plans for a third installment of the “Sex and the City” films. Most recently, Cattrall said she and Parker “were never friends.” Parker responded by saying she was “heartbroken” by the comment.

RELATED: Kim Cattrall drags co-star Sarah Jessica Parker while talking “Sex and the City 3’s” demise