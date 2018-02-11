The U.S. Olympic ski team have got some iconic costumes to help them on their path to victory at the 2018 winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.





They’ve always been heroes, but now they’re super heroes!

Thanks to an exciting partnership with Disney’s Marvel property, the team have been kitted out in outfits based on famous Marvel super-heroes like Captain Marvel and Captain America. And, as you can see for yourself, they look pretty heroic.

Here’s skier Lindsey Vonn rocking an awesome Captain America uniform:

Looking good as @CaptainAmerica, @lindseyvonn! 🌟 And a huge thanks to @spyderactive for these amazing suits. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2aYrnNzoTg — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) January 5, 2018

And here’s Laurenne Ross in her snug Captain Marvel get-up:

And here’s Mikaela Shiffrin wearing the same thing:

What's it like to train for the #WinterOlympics? Tag along with @MikaelaShiffrin in the documentary 'Mikaela Shiffrin: Peak Season' next Monday at 11PM ET on @NBCSN! pic.twitter.com/4YsmtXhTEe — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) January 22, 2018

The suits are a collaboration between Spyder, the official apparel provider for the United States Ski Team (USST) through 2020, and Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Marvel in bringing their Super Heroes to life with the U.S. Ski Team and beyond,” said Brady Collings, vice president of marketing for Spyder, per The Mary Sue. “Given Marvel’s inspirational impact around the world, we have an extraordinary opportunity to celebrate the U.S. Ski Team as well as our ambassadors in a broad-reaching way.”

“Avengers: Infinity War” is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 4, 2018, in IMAX and 3D. The sequel is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2019.

