An accident in Humble reportedly left one driver dead and two others seriously injured.

Reports show the fatal crash occurred early Sunday on U.S. 59 and 1st Street.

According to authorities, a pick-up truck slammed into a tow truck which on the roadway, blocking traffic; at least one Humble Police Department vehicle sat on the highway at the time of the incident.

Authorities announced the pick-up driver dead at the scene; the Humble Fire Department also reportedly arrived on scene, putting out a fire after the accident.

The tow-truck driver and his passenger–his wife–reportedly sustained serious injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story.