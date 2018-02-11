Menu
Webp.net-resizeimage (58) Read this Next

Based on social media stats, these are the hottest pizza places in Houston
Advertisement

An accident in Humble reportedly left one driver dead and two others seriously injured.

RELATED: Violent crash on FM 1960 in Humble splits vehicle, taking two lives


Reports show the fatal crash occurred early Sunday on U.S. 59 and 1st Street.

According to authorities, a pick-up truck slammed into a tow truck which on the roadway, blocking traffic; at least one Humble Police Department vehicle sat on the highway at the time of the incident.

RELATED: A sexual assault lawsuit has a Humble KFC in extra-crispy trouble

Authorities announced the pick-up driver dead at the scene; the Humble Fire Department also reportedly arrived on scene, putting out a fire after the accident.

The tow-truck driver and his passenger–his wife–reportedly sustained serious injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement