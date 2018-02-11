Kim Zolciak-Biermann from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has some words of encouragement for her fans: “Love the skin you’re in.”

The 39-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to show the world what she really looks like.





“I feel beautiful with no makeup and no wig, and I feel beautiful with makeup and a wig,” Zolciak, wrote. “I love being a woman, dressing up and I also love running around in my La Perla pajama bottoms … and my bathrobe.”

The mother of six also sang the praises of her supportive husband.

“I think it’s really important to do what makes YOU happy! I have always been into skincare and my skin,” she said. “I have gone to bed maybe twice in my entire life with makeup on (yes even if I’m swaying at the sink hunni I still scrub that face).”

Earlier this year, Zolciack left little to the imagination with a racy bikini selfie.

“See that little aqua bike .. well at @arianabiermann and I took it out into the ocean and thought we were going to die!” she wrote. “We couldn’t pedal one more second.. out of breath, legs burning, heart pumping….KROY to the rescue. I thought shit I’m so out of shape WTF!!! Then hubby figured out the damn wheels were full of water.. so needless to say I’m in shape bitches.”

Last year, Zolciak-Biermann opened up about her unexpected relationship with husband Kroy Biermann and encouraged fans to open their hearts in 2018.

“My point is YOU NEVER KNOW! Open your heart and mind in 2018 you might be surprised with what you find,” she said at the time. “Kroy is the best thing that has EVER happened to me and I’m so grateful everyday for him.. every single day!! So grateful that when I think about him and all the joy he has brought me I tear up. Stop assuming and start living! Do it for YOU! God has a plan!! Let go and Let God!”

