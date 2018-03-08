Princess Eugenie just joined Instagram, and her first post was in celebration of a good cause!

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II made her Instagram debut on Thursday with a special announcement to eager Twitter followers that morning.





“Princes Eugenie has joined Instagram!” her father, The Duke of York tweeted on Thursday. “See her first post #IWD2018.”

#IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/0Eajw99HBS — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) March 8, 2018

So how did Eugenie celebrate her first post on Instagram? For her debut, Eugenie shared a post in honor of International Women’s Day.

“I can think of no better day than today, International Women’s Day, to launch my personal Instagram. I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart. #scoliosis #iwd2018 #weday #firstpost,” she wrote alongside the video of her speaking.

“When I was 12, I was diagnosed with and treated for Scoliosis,” she said in the clip, “and I have lived with two, 12-inch metal rods in my back. It could have impacted my life and stopped me from doing the things I love.”

She continued, “You encouraged me not to get disheartened, not to give up, to live fearlessly. Today, I am so lucky to get to work with and support other young women who are going through the same thing — to encourage them to not let their diagnosis win. To live fearlessly, too. So, We Day, our first lesson is never give up.”

It’s been a big year for Eugenie. Earlier this year, she announced she and Jack Brooksbank will be wed in October.

“The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018. As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle,” a February statement from the Palace said.