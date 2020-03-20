Does Family Dollar Close on Holidays?

While it’s up for debate if Family Dollar Stores, Dollar Tree, and Dollar General type stores are the true tricksters of the shopping stores, monopolizing the retail space, they do offer a good option if you’re in a pinch. Regularly open hours with seasonal items like Valentine’s Day cards/candy or even stocking stuffers and birthday cards, at times these local stores are the places you can run into and dash out the fastest. These discount retailers also usually aren’t very crowded.

The first Family Dollar opened in 1959 in Charlotte, North Carolina, founded by Leon Levine. Cleaning supplies, beauty products, groceries, school supplies, and toys all for all. Since then, the Family Dollar enterprise has been bought out by Dollar Tree. With over 8,000 locations in most of the United States. Given the acquisition and new parent company, some stores have been converted to Dollar Trees. They are still focused on bringing low prices to the communities they serve. If you’re scouting for deals be sure to keep an eye out for the ad bulletin. Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree also publishes a weekly ad bulletin. The bulletin can be used for the following week, from Sunday to the upcoming Saturday. The details of the sales be can also be found on the Family Dollar website.

Family Dollar Regular Hours

While store hours may vary by location, this can be also be found on the Family Dollar website. The regular Family Dollar hours are:

Monday: 8:00 am- 10:0pm

Tuesday: 8:00 am- 10:0pm

Wednesday: 8:00 am- 10:0pm

Thursday: 8:00 am- 10:0pm

Friday: 8:00 am- 10:0pm

Saturday: 8:00 am- 10:0pm

Sunday: 8:00 am- 10:0pm

This includes holiday hours. Most major holidays the store remains open. Including New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Martin Luther King, Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Independence Day (4th of July,) Presidents Day, Labor Day, Mardi Gras /Fat Tuesday, Columbus Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween, Veterans Day, Good Friday, Thanksgiving Day, Easter Sunday, Black Friday, Easter Monday, Christmas Eve, Cinco de Mayo, Christmas Day, Mother’s Day, and New Year’s Eve. That’s right, they aren’t closed on any of the major holidays, just keep in mind they may have some adjusted hours.