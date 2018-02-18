While Spider-Man may reside in New York City, your friendly neighborhood Ghetto Spider lives somewhere else.

A Twitter user who goes by Mille Batson (handle @lokivy) tweeted out a series of videos of a person jamming out to a-ha’s “Take On Me.” The person behind the mask, who Batson later explained calls himself Ghetto Spider, is reportedly a 16-year-old who hails from Memphis, Tennessee.





this really happened pic.twitter.com/dYGHwzMYoc — mille batson (@lokivy) February 16, 2018

that guy calls himself ghetto spider and he has a youtube page and an instagram — mille batson (@lokivy) February 17, 2018

Both Ghetto Spider’s legendary moves and Memphis culture were appreciated by all who saw them.

This is my favorite thing on the entire internet. Full stop. https://t.co/Dbqmh9ms8S — Jordan Shipowitz (@JordanShipo) February 18, 2018

Memphis has culture and this is it. — Jordan Shipowitz (@JordanShipo) February 18, 2018

Everyone else: *watching ghetto spider*

Me: *trying to figure out what game Jeremy's talking about* https://t.co/7gMiGYTXVu — hannah | DK, Vernon & Hobi Day !! (@svtdelight) February 17, 2018

Some were appalled that no one rushed to Ghetto Spider’s side in an effort to hype up his stunning performance.

this man had a whole choreography why was no one hyping him — jduh (@ewjayda) February 1, 2018

Others wondered how amazing it would be if they watched the same video, but with Deadpool.

Can imagine @VancityReynolds In full Deadpool mode doing this. — Colin Morrison (@rugbystarcm69) February 17, 2018

OMG THIS WOULD BE AWESOME — mille batson (@lokivy) February 17, 2018

Well, @rugbystarcm69, you no longer need to wonder what that might look like.

Ghetto Spider teamed up with Deadpool late last year in a dance-off that reached the corners of the internet — though we’re guessing the person behind this Deadpool’s mask was not Ryan Reynolds.

More of Ghetto Spider’s moves can be found on his YouTube channel and Instagram.

