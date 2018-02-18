Menu
Movie prank Read this Next

Two kids dressed as a tall man to get into "Black Panther" is caught on video
Advertisement

While Spider-Man may reside in New York City, your friendly neighborhood Ghetto Spider lives somewhere else.

A Twitter user who goes by Mille Batson (handle @lokivy) tweeted out a series of videos of a person jamming out to a-ha’s “Take On Me.” The person behind the mask, who Batson later explained calls himself Ghetto Spider, is reportedly a 16-year-old who hails from Memphis, Tennessee.


Both Ghetto Spider’s legendary moves and Memphis culture were appreciated by all who saw them.

Some were appalled that no one rushed to Ghetto Spider’s side in an effort to hype up his stunning performance.

Others wondered how amazing it would be if they watched the same video, but with Deadpool.

Well, @rugbystarcm69, you no longer need to wonder what that might look like.

Ghetto Spider teamed up with Deadpool late last year in a dance-off that reached the corners of the internet — though we’re guessing the person behind this Deadpool’s mask was not Ryan Reynolds.

More of Ghetto Spider’s moves can be found on his YouTube channel and Instagram.

(H/T Twitter)

RELATED: Two kids dressed as a tall man to get into “Black Panther” is caught on video

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

Adorable dog wearing seat belt becomes internet’s newest Photoshop battle

Adorable dog wearing seat belt becomes internet’s newest Photoshop battle

Librarians expertly troll patrons with a display answering their unhelpful questions

Librarians expertly troll patrons with a display answering their unhelpful questions

Artist creates fake MTA poster that many commuters can unfortunately relate to

Artist creates fake MTA poster that many commuters can unfortunately relate to

Deadpool provided his own personal commentary during the Super Bowl last night

Deadpool provided his own personal commentary during the Super Bowl last night

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement