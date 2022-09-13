Australians Want Steve Irwin on Their Money— Not King Charles

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Australian Mint has announced plans to replace her face on coins with the new monarch’s mug: King Charles III. But Australians are not having it. An online campaign to add Steve Irwin instead is picking up steam.

Australian Currency

A special coin from 2018 featuring then-Prince Charles; on the new coin, King Charles will face the other way

The profile of Queen Elizabeth II has graced all Australian coins since 1953 after she took the throne following the death of her father King George VI. And while the Queen’s coins will remain in circulation, now, a new currency must be produced in accordance with tradition.

Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh has said a new effigy of King Charles III is being produced, adding that Australians can expect to see it sometime in 2023.

Queen Elizabeth II also appears on Australia’s $5 bill, and at this time the Reserve Bank of Australia currently has no official plans for that replacement.

But Australians have some ideas of their own…

Steve Irwin, Australian Hero

AYE CHEERS THAT’LL BE 5 CROCOLIDOOS MATE. pic.twitter.com/5uYr2py4Ek — KECCHI🌱 (@kecchi0) September 10, 2022

If the choice were up to public opinion, perhaps unsurprisingly, Australia would have Steve Irwin on its money. The late TV star, a daring naturalist and all-around badass, remains something of a modern-day folk hero in the Land Down Under… a far cry from Britain’s royal family.

And what began as a simple series of tweets has turned into a full-on internet movement. Check out some of Australians’ viral pleas below.

I’ve drafted some mock-ups for your approval pic.twitter.com/rMB0eIUKcY — Regina George Michael (@charlesrockhill) September 8, 2022

“Can we get a petition to get Steve Irwin’s face on money in place of the queen going? It’s what we all want.” Twitter: @hexthesun

This is also not the first time the public has called to immortalize Steve Irwin on a major bill. According to WalesOnline, a similar petition circulated back in 2016.